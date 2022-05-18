Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron) recently spoke with SEScoops about her former tag team partner Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE RAW this week. There are various reports as to why that happened circulating right now, most of which appear to point at creative issues.

Despite the fact the Women’s Tag Team Champions did walk out of the arena, Ariane will always back Naomi. She also discussed how much Naomi loves the wrestling business overall.

“Again, who knows what is real, what’s fake? But at the end of the day, the person I am going to stand closest to is my girl Naomi,” she said. “That is my sister from another mister. I would never see her doing something like this. She is someone who loves the business, ride or die. I mean, her husband is part of the business … I would never see her doing something to disrespect the business, but maybe she’s tired, maybe she’s done?

Andrew doesn’t believe that Naomi would do something to intentionally disrespect the wrestling business. But when host Steve Fall asked Andrews whether Naomi was happy with her current situation, Andrews replied, “Absolutely not.”

“This is the thing, being in WWE is stressful,” Andrew added. “They say if you can make it into WWE, you can make it anywhere. It’s not an easy business, it’s not easy. But … I would never see Naomi being like, ‘f**k you,’ that’s just not her character.”

It’s unknown whether Naomi or Banks pushed the other into leaving the show this week, but Andrew believes Banks has a high level of influence.

“You have people next to you being like, ‘I’m a top person, I got people backing me, are you rolling or not?” Andrews said, speculating on how a conversation between the tag team champions might have gone. “‘Are you coming with me, yes or no?’ And that’s Sasha! I feel like Sasha just has that pull to be like, ‘I don’t give a f**k, either you’re going to do what I say or not, so are you going to do what I say, or no?’ I mean, I have that personality, but I don’t have that pull.”

