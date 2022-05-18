Ariane Andrew (FKA Cameron in WWE) believes her former fellow Funkadactyl, Naomi, was manipulated into staging a walkout from this week’s RAW.

In the aftermath of Naomi and Sasha Banks making headlines Monday night, Andrew insinuated that Naomi was goaded into walking out of Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia by The Boss.

“My girl Naomi, she wouldn’t do this and I feel like she wouldn’t do this unless she had someone manipulating and telling her how to do this,” Andrew told SeScoops. “Let’s best believe if I was here, coming as a Funkadactyl we wouldn’t have this happening at all.”

Andrew then explained why Banks had the cachet to go against WWE management, and not face repercussions.

“Again, Sasha is Sasha,” Andrew stressed. “You have Snoop Dogg as your cousin. You’re a top athlete, you can do whatever the f–k you wanna do. You can literally say what you wanna say, do what you wanna do with no repercussion. And if you’re a star athlete, I feel like she can back it up. The one thing that she can do is she can back it up. It’s not like, ‘oh she can have all these people who can back her up without having the talent to do so or the beauty.’

“She’s a f–king top b–ch, she can f–king back it up in the ring but if you have the top agent, you have a top celebrity backing you up, a thousand percent you’re gonna have the extra boost.

“But someone like Naomi, where’s your extra boost?”

Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi has made any public comments since the walkout. Several wrestlers such as Bayley, CM Punk, Dax Harwood, Shayna Baszler and Steve Strickland have chimed-in on the controversy. You can click here to read the various reactions.

