As the wrestling world continues to follow the story of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, several wrestlers, including AEW stars CM Punk and Dax Harwood and WWE Smackdown star Shayna Bazler have voiced their support for both Banks and Naomi. Now it appears you can add Banks’ long-time rival and former tag team partner Bayley to the list.

The former WWE RAW, Smackdown, and NXT Women’s Champion, who is still recovering from an ACL injury, took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon and seemed to allude to Banks and Naomi’s story, all while using a quote from the cult film The Sandlot.

“Remember…follow your heart, kid, and you’ll never go wrong,” Bayley tweeted.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have long been intertwined during their WWE careers, from their days in NXT all the way to the main roster. The duo have held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice as the Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection, and have also feuded over the WWE NXT Women’s Championship and most recently the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, with Banks beating Bayley for the title at WWE Hell in a Cell in October of 2020.

In an odd coincidence to today’s events, Banks’ most recent backstage issues with WWE, prior to last night, occurred in 2019 after she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics in a four-way match. Banks reportedly requested her release soon after, only to have it denied by Vince McMahon. She returned to WWE programming later that summer.

