As the wrestling world continues to react to Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE Monday Night RAW last night, and their reasons for doing so, Matt Cardona has decided to comment on the situation. On Twitter early Tuesday afternoon, the reigning NWA World Heavyweight Champion alluded to Naomi and Banks’ situation while joking about his past creative issues in WWE.

“If I could go back in time … the night I was pushed off the stage in a wheelchair on RAW, I should have walked into Johnny Ace’s office … placed my neck brace on the table and walked out because I wasn’t being respected enough as Internet Champion,” Cardona tweeted.

Some did not take Matt Cardona’s comments well, most notably CM Punk. The AEW star offered a blunt rebuke to Cardona’s tweets only half an hour later.

“If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up [for] the workers now,” Punk tweeted.

Punk’s comments were echoed by fellow AEW star Dax Harwood, who at first simply added “100%.”

Harwood then tweeted again in support of Banks, including a picture of the two along with Harwood’s FTR teammate, Cash Wheeler. Harwood, Wheeler, and Banks, along with Banks’ former tag team partner, Bayley, are known to be long-time friends from their time together in WWE.

“Always, always, ALWAYS stand up for what you believe in,” Harwood tweeted. “F*****g ALWAYS!!!”

At this time, Matt Cardona hasn’t responded to either Punk’s or Harwood’s tweets.

