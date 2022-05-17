Shortly after reports emerged that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Monday Night RAW last night, RAW announcer Corey Graves referred to both Banks and Naomi as “unprofessional” on commentary. Graves did so while explaining why neither would be involved in the main event, where they were originally scheduled to face Becky Lynch, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop, with the winner facing Bianca Belair for WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

Since the comments, Graves has taken criticism from fans, prompting his wife and WWE star Carmella to come to his defense. She did just that on Twitter this afternoon when responding to a fan criticizing Graves.

“Imagine still living in a world where you think he just says whatever he wants,” Carmella tweeted. “He does his job. Period.”

Carmella’s tweet suggests Graves’ lines were fed to him by someone backstage. Fightful is now reporting that they have heard it was Vince McMahon’s decision to reference the incident and that McMahon was feeding lines throughout the night to the commentators. It was not specified that these specific comments from Graves came directly from McMahon.

Graves’ comments regarding Naomi and Sasha Banks are only a piece of this ever-growing puzzle that began when Naomi and Banks walked out before or just after RAW hit the air. WWE released a statement before the end of RAW giving their side of the story. Reports that have come out since have stated Banks and Naomi walked over disagreements regarding the creative direction of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, which the duo currently hold.

Several wrestlers from both in and out of WWE have shown support for Banks and Naomi today, including CM Punk, Dax Harwood, and Shayna Bazler.

Bazler posted a quote from Warhammer 40,000, a miniature wargame, both on Instagram and Twitter, accompanied by photos of Banks and Naomi.

“‘Listen but closely Brothers, for my life’s breath is all but spent,'” Bazler said, quoting Warhammer 40,000 character Leman Russ. “‘There shall come a time far from now when our chapter itself is dying, even as I am now dying, and our foes shall gather to destroy us. Then, my children, I shall listen for your call in whatever realm of death holds me, and come I shall, no matter what the laws of life and death forbid. At the end, I will be there. For the final battle. For the Wolftime.'”

