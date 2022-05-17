Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW last night has left Wrestling Twitter abuzz.

Although current WWE Superstars have stayed quiet on the controversy, wrestlers from other promotions have chimed-in with their thoughts.

The reactions have come from the likes of IMPACT Wrestling star Mia Yim, Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English), Big Swole, Big Damo (Killian Dain), Joey Janela, and even actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. Some of them reacted to WWE’s statement on the controversy.

Fans and wrestlers have also been discussing how WWE mentioned in its statement that Naomi and Banks claimed they “were uncomfortable in the ring” with two of their opponents in the planned six-pack challenge main event. The two opponents were presumably Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, even though Fightful Select notes that Becky Lynch and Asuka were the two women referenced in WWE’s statement. The six-pack challenge was eventually changed to a singles bout between Asuka and Lynch, which Asuka won to earn a RAW Women’s Title match against Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell.

WWE’s statement also noted that Naomi and Banks walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office “with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk, and walked out.”

For those who missed it, you click here for a backstage update on what led to Banks and Naomi’s issues with WWE creative, and here for the original report on Sasha Banks voicing her displeasure in a meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Later on Monday night, WrestleVotes reported that the WWE statement regarding the Banks -Naomi walkout “is just the baseline of the details.” It was noted that the tension leading up to the walkout was palpable all day, with both Superstars upset at something that transpired.

Naomi 💚

Sasha 💙 — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 17, 2022

It’s a work. — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) May 17, 2022

“You must find the courage to leave the table, if respect is no longer being served” – Tene Edwards — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) May 17, 2022

“Scripted live tv show” F--k yeah Kayfabe in the MUD! https://t.co/XZOKGHhZ5g — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2022

Best female wrestler in the world is @SashaBanksWWE and they better start respecting her. S--t. ACKNOWLEDGE HER — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]