The main event of tonight’s WWE RAW saw longtime rivals Asuka and Becky Lynch in another technical, back-and-forth bout. Not only were they competing to see who is the better wrestler, but they were also battling to determine a #1 contender for Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship.

When the dust settled (or mist, rather), Asuka ended up winning the match and earning her way to a one-on-one match against Belair for the RAW Women’s Title.

It actually looked like Becky was going to steal the win from Asuka by using her own umbrella as a weapon. Instead, Asuka sprayed Lynch with a cloud of green mist and hit a roundhouse kick for the 1-2-3. Bianca Belair looked intrigued with the outcome as she stood at ringside, watching Asuka celebrate the win.

It was then announced on commentary that Belair vs. Asuka for the WWE RAW Women’s Title is official for Hell In A Cell on June 5.

Asuka made her surprise return to WWE TV late last month, the same night that Becky Lynch came back to the red brand after losing her RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Prior to her big return, Asuka had not appeared on WWE TV since Money In The Bank 2021 back in July. She has been rumored to return at different points throughout 2022, and it was reported that she was ready to return from shoulder surgery as far back as March.

As noted, the original main event for tonight’s show was supposed to see Asuka and Lynch also compete against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi. However, according to a press release from WWE, Banks and Naomi abruptly left the building when they didn’t agree with creative plans. You can see the latest on that situation at this link.

Hell In A Cell 2022 will be held from the Allstate Arena in Chicago on June 5, 2022. You can see the current card below:

Hell In A Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

