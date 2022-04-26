Asuka has finally made her return to WWE TV.

Tonight’s live RAW episode saw Becky Lynch make her return to the show, her first TV appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Lynch cut a stressed promo on how she didn’t recognize herself without the title, and didn’t want to come out to face everyone without her title for the first time in three years. She became more animated as she declared that this will be the beginning of a legendary comeback. Lynch said when she regains the title from Belair, then no one will be able to stop her. She named a few Superstars but then the music interrupted and out came Asuka making her return to a big pop.

Asuka danced around as fans cheered her on. She said she will be able to stop Lynch, because no one is ready for Asuka. They faced off in the middle of the ring, and Asuka flicked Lynch’s nose in a show of disrespect. An angry Lynch then went for a punch but she missed. Asuka tried for a back-fist but she also missed. A shocked and upset Lynch then retreated to the floor and looked on as Asuka continued to celebrate.

Asuka has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In the Bank 2021 back in July. She has been rumored to return at different points in recent months, and it was reported that she was ready to return from shoulder surgery as far back as March.

There’s no word on if Lynch vs. Asuka will happen at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s RAW. Below are several clips and photos of Asuka with Becky at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee:

Welcome back to the Big Time!@BeckyLynchWWE is here on #WWERaw for the first time since #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/tADD0VmOFd — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022

"It's been three years since I walked out on #WWERaw without my championship."@BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/MIuKx3NtCr — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022

