Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle is out with a mic. The ring is surrounded by Superstars, everyone from Veer Mahaan to The Street Profits, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and many others. Riddle says we’re here to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of his partner, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. Riddle sends us to a video package with highlights from Orton’s career.

