The “Countdown to Cody” clock on tonight’s WWE RAW finally reached zero at the top of the show’s last hour, and Cody didn’t disappoint with his promo.

He talked about how Seth Rollins did indeed break the glass ceiling in WWE by reaching the top of the mountain when Cody didn’t realize there was one. But even though he may have been a revolutionary in his own way, Cody points out how he too created a revolution when he was away from WWE.

Cody understands that he will never be just like “The American Dream”, his father, Dusty Rhodes, so he wants to embrace “The Nightmare”! That brings him to his challenge for Seth Rollins — he wants to finally finish things by having one more match inside the Hell In A Cell structure.

Seth would then appear over the titantron screen, giving a signature cackle as he showed up. He teased Cody for getting his own “countdown to Cody” segment on RAW, and even though he may have come up short in their first two encounters, Seth is open to a HIAC. He accepts the challenge and the match becomes official for Sunday, June 5.

As noted, this will be the third match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes since Cody’s return at WrestleMania 38. Cody has achieved back-to-back wins over Seth Rollins at both WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash this year.

No other matches have been announced for Hell In A Cell 2022 as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

