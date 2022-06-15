Sasha Banks underwent Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) eye surgery earlier this week.

Newsom Eye, the ophthalmologist center that performed the surgery, shared videos of photos of Banks pre-and post-surgery. As seen below, the final photo of the slide shows Sasha sporting a different hairdo than her last appearance on WWE TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newsom Eye (@newsomeye)

Banks and Naomi staged a walkout from WWE during the May 16 “Raw” and were subsequently handed out indefinite suspensions without pay. According to former Kazeem Famuyide, Banks’ WWE contract could be up within two months, though that hasn’t been confirmed by any news outlets. To date, neither Banks nor Naomi has commented on their standoff with WWE, though Naomi has removed all references to WWE from her Twitter biography. Naomi also posted her first tweet last week since the suspension.

In the aftermath of their walkout, WWE announced that a tournament will be held to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions – titles that were vacated as a result of Banks and Naomi’s suspensions. However, there’s still no word on the date of the tourney.

WWE has repeatedly mentioned that Banks and Naomi “disappointed the WWE Universe” by staging a walkout. WWE has also removed all references to the two wrestlers from their TV graphic intro, deleted their Facebook pages, and pulled all their merchandise from WWE Shop. According to Fightful Select, “there’s no end on the horizon for this situation” and WWE has made it clear that there are no plans to release Banks or Naomi from their contracts, or even freeze their soon-to-expire contracts.

Sasha Banks has a new hair color 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wd3jPImZtR — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) June 14, 2022

Sooo… here’s something new. Sasha Banks had PRK eye surgery yesterday. Look at her hair 👀 Stunning. 📸 IG: newsomeyehttps://t.co/bneFB5x67c pic.twitter.com/JRq2ZdS0NK — 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥’𝗦 𝗦𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗘 😀 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) June 14, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]