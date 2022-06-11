WWE Superstar Naomi took to Twitter since her WWE suspension.

As noted, on the May 16 episode of “WWE Raw.” Naomi and Sasha Banks were supposed to face Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. to decide on a new challenger to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match was changed due to Banks and Naomi leaving the building during the broadcast.

Shortly after the incident, WWE issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. which condemned Naomi and Banks for their decision to leave.

According to their statement, Banks and Naomi relinquished their Women’s Tag Team Titles because they felt they weren’t respected as a tag team, and claimed they felt unsafe inside the ring with certain opponents before walking out.

In the below tweet, Naomi shared an inspirational video that stated, “What’s popping? These are five things you need to hear today. Let’s go. 1. Important people come and go. That’s ok. 2. You can look at it as rejection or you can look at it as redirection. 3. You define what fun is. Don’t allow someone to make you feel like what you like is stupid. 4. Sometimes, you’re gonna have to let other people down to make yourself happy. 5. Diet isn’t just what you eat. Your diet is what you watch, listen to and allow around you.”

Naomi did share a post on Instagram earlier this month. The post is available here.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions have been suspended indefinitely since May 20.

