Naomi has remained radio silent since she and Sasha Banks were suspended from WWE after their Raw walkout, but not any longer. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion took to Instagram to share a video of herself with her husband Jimmy Uso enjoying themselves on the beach. There were no details in the caption of the post but just three emojis embracing the beach life.

Naomi and Banks infamously both walked out before the May 16 episode of “WWE Raw.” Shortly after, WWE issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. which condemned Naomi and Banks for their decision in a statement that officially broke the story.

“They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions,” the statement read, “And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents – even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence.”

It was also on the May 24 episode of “Raw” where Corey Graves stated that Banks and Naomi “disappointed the WWE Universe in the process” by walking out.

Then, on the May 20th episode of “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” Michael Cole announced that the Women’s Tag Team Champions were suspended indefinitely and that their titles would be vacated. It has since been reported by Dave Meltzer that neither star is being paid during their suspension. All of their merchandise has been removed from WWE Shop.

Since the suspension, Sasha Banks has remained silent on her social media platforms but was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert by a fan. Her last tweet was a retweet of a John Cena quote from May 15, “Many voices will influence you on who you should be and what is best for you. Make sure not to leave yourself out of that discussion.”

Both Naomi and Banks’ contracts are reportedly set to expire shortly with reports that Naomi was in the middle of renegotiating her contract before walking out.

