A significant update has emerged in the ongoing saga of Naomi and Saha Banks distancing themselves from WWE. We previously noted how Sasha Banks would be doing an autograph signing this August at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) — her first wrestling-related appearance since she and fellow tag partner Naomi walked out of an episode of WWE “Raw” on May 16, 2022.

Fans of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be delighted to learn that earlier this weekend, it was announced Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) will also be appearing at C2E2 as a special guest through August 6th and 7th. At the convention, fans will be able to meet the former Women’s Champions for photos and autographs by purchasing tickets at this link. Other personalities from the world of professional wrestling will be at the convention, as well, including AEW World Champion CM Punk, fellow AEW star Danhausen, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and more.

Another guest has entered the C2E2 ring. Trinity Fatu “Naomi” joins Mercedes Varnado “Sasha Banks” in Chicago Aug 6 & 7. Get your tickets now to meet this girl power duo: https://t.co/WIq2fCOvXm pic.twitter.com/DiU8JlTKts — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 29, 2022

Interestingly, this announcement comes shortly after Booker T made headlines encouraging Naomi to “take care of her family” by making media appearances. He specifically named C2E2 as an event she should look into since Banks is reportedly making $30,000 for the appearance.

“Looking at this for me like I’ve looked at it for 31 plus years, it’s a job, man … You better look out for yourself.”

It was reported earlier this week that WWE, under the new leadership of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H, has plans to reconcile with Banks and Naomi. While Naomi was reportedly negotiating a new deal shortly before her exit, Banks’ contract is set to expire sometime later this year, according to former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide.

