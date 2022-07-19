Scott Hall once said, “It ain’t show friends, it’s show business,” and Booker T goes by that mantra when it comes to making money in wrestling.

On the latest episode of “The Hall Of Fame,” the six-time world champion discussed the relationship between Sasha Banks and Naomi. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions famously walked out on “WWE Raw” back on May 16 and were subsequently suspended indefinitely without pay. To Booker, the act of defiance seemed to prioritize friendship over the primary reason for being in wrestling: making money.

“I ain’t thinking about friendships. I ain’t thinking about buddies. I ain’t thinking about walking out with nobody on the roster, okay? It’s just that simple,” Booker said to co-host Brad Gilmore, who mentioned that Banks will likely be getting paid around $30,000 for an upcoming appearance at Chicago’s C2E2 event in August.

“Looking at this for me, like I’ve looked at it for 31 plus years, it’s a job man,” Booker said. “How am I going to take care of my family at the end of the day? It’s simple. Because you just said it a second ago. Sasha, C2E2, $30,000, and Naomi, she’s not on that show?”

“I don’t believe so,” Gilmore replied. As of this writing, there have been no reports of Naomi being booked for C2E2.

“Exactly my point,” Booker said. “You better look out for yourself … I can name my friends on two hands from this business, and most of them aren’t wrestlers. It’s gonna be the camera guy, referee, you know what I mean? … A couple of the wrestlers, but [it was] very few and far between that I had good friends. Seriously.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Hall of Fame” and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts