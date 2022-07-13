Sasha Banks hasn’t been seen or heard from in public since she and then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion partner Naomi walked out of an episode of “WWE Raw” two months ago, but that’s about to change. Banks, who has won almost every women’s championship WWE has to offer, has been officially announced for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in August.

“Please join us in welcoming our next C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)!” the C2E2 Twitter account posted early Wednesday afternoon. “Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in ‘The Mandalorian’, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity!”

There’s still been no official word on Banks’ WWE status since she and Naomi reportedly left their titles on John Laurinaitis’ desk back in May. Reports of Banks’ release have yet to be confirmed, though the relationship between the parties doesn’t seem to be improving, as she and Naomi were reportedly removed from WWE’s internal roster. While “Sasha Banks” is mentioned in the tweet, the photo, and on C2E2’s official website, it’s notable that Banks is being referenced primarily by her real name, Mercedes Varnado, and that none of the expo’s promotional material has mentioned WWE by name. No other current WWE stars are scheduled to appear at the convention, though C2E2 will see appearances from wrestling legends Lita, Mick Foley, and Trish Stratus.

Banks has been spotted out and about since the walkout, attending a Steve Aoki concert and showing up in a photo shoot for a new CBD brand being promoted by Banks’ former “NXT” co-worker, Kalisto, but has yet to announce any kind of public appearance until now. While Naomi has been more vocal on social media as the months have gone on, Banks has yet to speak about her walkout, the ensuing fallout, or her future plans. It’s unknown if she will do so at C2E2.

