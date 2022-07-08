It has now been nearly two months since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of “WWE Monday Night Raw”, beginning a course of actions that included suspensions, public statements from WWE on how Banks and Naomi “let the fans down” and the duo vacating the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for a tournament that, as of this writing, is nowhere in sight. Most recently though, speculation has turned to Banks and Naomi’s status with WWE, with new reports stating the duo is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster.

Whatever is going on, Banks and Naomi are playing it coy, though not altogether quiet. Case in point was a note Naomi posted on Twitter Friday afternoon, with a very specific message.

“BUILT, not bought,” the photo read. “EARNED, not given. HUSTLED, not handed. RARE, not average!

Naomi has largely played it quietly on social media since the walkout, though she did recently express her regret that she didn’t get to see John Cena when the WWE/film star returned to “Raw” in late June. She also notably removed any mentions of WWE from her social media shortly after WWE suspended her and Banks, and both Naomi and Banks now list themselves as pro wrestlers, as opposed to WWE Superstars, on their respective Instagram accounts.

Reports shortly after the Naomi and Banks walkout revealed that the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion’s contract was set to expire soon and that she and WWE had been negotiating a new deal. Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide later stated that Naomi’s deal, along with Banks’, was set to expire within the next couple of months.

