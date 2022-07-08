Sasha Banks and Naomi made some interesting edits to their social media accounts Thursday, replacing “WWE Superstar” with simply “Professional Wrestler” on their respective Instagram profile pages.

The changes seemingly confirm that both women are on their way out of WWE.

Earlier on Thursday, PWInsder reported that Banks and Naomi are no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster, adding that Banks may be engaging in “some signings outside of WWE” as early as this fall.

In an update from Fightful Select, Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE’s internal rosters as far back as “weeks” ago. Despite the internal changes, nobody in WWE’s website department has reportedly been prompted to remove the women from the official online roster. The report added that WWE Creative is operating under the assumption that neither Banks nor Naomi is returning to the company. For what it’s worth, one member of WWE’s writing team told Fightful that they’ve not heard of “any contingency plans or creative prepared in the event that things do come together.”

WWE Talent Relations has yet to reportedly send an internal memo to the talents notifying them of the release. However, “several high-level talents” in the company believe Banks was released last month, per Fightful, confirming earlier reports from Raj Giri and WrestleVotes.

Banks and Naomi staged a walkout from WWE ahead of the May 16 episode of “Raw” and were subsequently handed out indefinite suspensions without pay.

