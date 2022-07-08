There has been more on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s removal from WWE’s internal roster.

As noted earlier today by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Banks and Naomi are no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. Johnson also noted that PWI has “heard rumblings” of Banks may be engaging in “some signings outside of WWE” as early as this fall.

Now according to a report from FightFul Select, Banks and Naomi disappeared from other internal rosters as far back as “weeks” ago. Though, nobody has been prompted to remove them from the official website’s roster.

Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely without pay after they walked out of the arena either just prior to or just at the start of the May 16 edition of “WWE Raw.”

Fightful has confirmed that several high-level talent in the company believe that Banks was released. As noted, it was initially reported by Raj Giri that Banks was released from the company back on June 15, a report that was later backed up by the Twitter account WrestleVotes, but no further confirmation was made by WWE.

Noted in the report, talent relations has not sent out an internal email notifying talent of the releases. When Fightful asked a WWE rep Thursday about any current releases, they were told it was pretty quiet on that front.

WWE Creative is said to be operating on the assumption that Banks and Naomi aren’t returning to the company. One member of the creative team told Fightful that they’ve not heard of “any contingency plans or are prepared in the event that things do come together.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]