Naomi took to social media this afternoon and revealed that she’s upset that she missed last night’s episode of “RAW.”

Naomi replied to John Cena’s tweet, that she was mad that she missed him. Cena was on last night’s episode of “RAW” to celebrate his 20-year anniversary.

She tweeted, “Nhoj you’re the best thank you for all the encouragement and feedback you’ve given me through my years and for the best tours ever I’m only mad I missed you this time lol ( there’s always this amazing energy shift whenever you’re in the building)”

As noted, on the May 16 episode of “WWE Raw.” Naomi and Sasha Banks were supposed to face Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. to decide on a new challenger to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match was changed due to Banks and Naomi leaving the building during the broadcast.

Shortly after the incident, WWE issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. which condemned Naomi and Banks for their decision to leave. The statement also revealed why they left, they felt unsafe inside the ring with “certain opponents” and felt they weren’t respected as a tag team.

Earlier this month, Raj Giri received word that Banks was let go by WWE, the story was later backed up by WrestleVotes.

Now in the latest update on Naomi and Banks, according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, both Naomi and Banks are still listed on the active roster internally. They haven’t been officially released from the company.

