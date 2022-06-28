John Cena came back to celebrate his 20-year anniversary on last night’s episode of “WWE Raw.” While not all of last week’s big audience tuned in to see the legend return, the program saw strong numbers once again.

Wrestlenomics just released the numbers for the June 27 episode of “Raw” and the program received an average viewership of 1,951,000, which gave it a 2% drop in viewership. The key demographic encountered a similar drop from the previous week, with an average viewing audience of 700,000 (0.54 P18-49), a 2% decrease from last Monday. Nonetheless, those numbers are still on the higher end, as last week’s program had its highest viewership numbers since the weeks after WrestleMania 38 in April. “Raw” still ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic for cable originals and #1 overall for that demographic in broadcast primetime. The second hour of “Raw” accrued its highest demographic number for the evening with a 0.56 rating. Hour one came in second with a 0.55, and hour three came in third with a 0.50.

Vince McMahon appeared to introduce Cena around the 10 PM ET timeframe, and Cena went on to cut a promo thanking and crediting the fans for making this not about him, but “us.” The June 27 episode of “Raw” was stacked with star power to celebrate Cena — several Hall of Famers and former top stars submitted video messages wishing Cena a happy two decades in WWE. The show kicked off with a “Last Chance” battle royal to determine who would receive one of the last spots in the Money In The Bank ladder match. That bout was won by Riddle after he eliminated The Miz. The main event of the evening saw Becky Lynch earning her spot in the women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match by defeating Nikki A.S.H., Tamina, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, and Doudrop.

More viewers stuck around for the newest episode of “Miz & Mrs.” afterward, as that show was watched by an average audience of 669,000 and 274,000 in the 18-49 demographic (0.29 P18-49 rating). That gives the fourth episode of “Miz & Mrs.” a 14% increase in total viewership from episode three, and the demographic a 5% boost.

