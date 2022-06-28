Becky Lynch triumphed in a “Last Chance” qualifying match in the main event of Monday’s “WWE Raw” to punch her ticket to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Saturday.

Following her victory, Lynch compared herself to WWE icon John Cena in an impassioned dark promo segment.

“I hope you all enjoyed 20 years of John Cena,” Lynch told fans at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX. “Well, let me tell you what, I didn’t need a pep talk from John Cena to know that I am the living embodiment of ‘never give up.’ Because there have been many times, there have been many times in the last few months that I’ve been down, but not for a second have I been out.”

Lynch was making a reference to her recent string of losses, which led to her blacking out her social media accounts for a brief period. Speaking further, Lynch stressed that she’s the living embodiment of Cena’s popular catchphrase.

“Even though how I have made history speaks for itself, even though I have changed the game forever and it speaks for itself, even though that should’ve meant I automatically get a match at Money in the Bank, none of that matters,” Lynch added. “What matters is my comeback story and you better believe that this is my comeback story because I am the definition of Hustle, Loyalty and Respect.”

After WWE shared an exclusive video clip of the promo segment, Lynch re-tweeted the same and sent another message to Cena. Lynch would also make a reference to her in-ring confrontation with Cena in January 2019 at the height of her run as “The Man” of WWE.

Moments after securing her spot in the #MITB Ladder Match, @BeckyLynchWWE addresses the WWE Universe and likens herself to @JohnCena and his many mantras. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/COtZb1z6cV — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

Good to see you @JohnCena. I thought I told you three years ago, this is my show now. (But you’re welcome anytime) https://t.co/7LeQ1cxKva — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 28, 2022

“Big Time Becks” defeated Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Tamina, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in the “Last Chance” elimination match. She will join Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in Saturday’s Ladder Match.

Lynch was also trending Monday night for her unenthusiastic reaction to Cena walking through the backstage area on “WWE Raw” to greet his old friends. As seen in the video below, Lynch didn’t bother to stand up and shake hands with Cena.

Becky Lynch; not interested in John Cena’s return #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oXtydt6RIv — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 28, 2022

