By the end of last night’s “Raw,” Becky Lynch had endured a rough 24-hour stretch.

First, at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell, she seemingly had the Raw Women’s Championship won after hitting Asuka with The Manhandle Slam but was outsmarted by Bianca Belair who took capitalized on Triple Threat rules to retain her title. Lynch went on social media to vent over her ill fortune, claiming she was robbed.

Thereafter, on last night’s Raw, Lynch’s patience was put to the test when Akira Tozawa, Reggie, Tamina & Co. ran down to the ring during her match with Dana Brooke. Once Brooke rolled up Tozawa to begin her 5th reign as 24/7 Champion, an irate Lynch demanded an impromptu title match while threatening to beat up the entire WWE 24/7 cavalcade – even the men. Just as she appeared to be nearing a win, Asuka ran out to ringside and held Lynch’s foot from the outside, giving Brooke enough leverage to score the biggest pin fall victory of her career. Lynch was actually pinned by Dana Brooke.

Lynch has reacted to the series of events by making drastic changes to her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Besides blacking out her profile and header photos, Lynch has changed her location to “Void” and bio to “Unknown.”

😭😭 Becky Lynch is goin through it pic.twitter.com/m6FH1prACO — Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) June 7, 2022

With Rhea Ripley set to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank, Lynch is no longer in the title picture for the time being.

Lynch is rumored to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus later this summer, either at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. The two women have been trading shots at each other for the past few months, with their latest exchange happening Sunday night.

I’m off the charts Trishy-poo. Don’t test me — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 6, 2022

