As of early Monday afternoon, one match was announced for tonight’s show.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Elias or Ezekiel or Elrod

WWE is also promoting the return of John Cena for tonight’s episode, as the company celebrates 20 years since Cena made his WWE debut.

We’re on the air!

We open with a video from “earlier today” of John Cena arriving backstage. A large number of wrestlers (from “Raw” and “SmackDown”) and referees are greeting him as he makes his way through the backstage area. Cena shakes hands and greets many of them. This is a long walk that takes several minutes.

Into the arena we go! Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves are on commentary.

Wrestlers are already in the ring. We’re going to have a battle royal for a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Shanky, Dolph Ziggler, T-Bar, Ciampa, Mustafa Ali, R-Truth, Shelton Benjamin, Reggie, Ricochet, Akira Tozawa, and The Miz are among the participants.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio get a full entrance. Shinsuke Nakamura gets a full entrance. Riddle gets a full entrance.

Money in the Bank “Last Chance” Battle Royal

Typical battle royal grabbing and punching to start out. Akira Tozawa is eliminated early. Mahaan eliminates Benjamin. The Mysterios try to grab Mahaan but he powers out of it. Mahaan grabs both Mysterios by the throat but they escape and deliver a double 619 to Mahaan and then eliminate Mahaan.

Truth and Shanky square off in the middle of the ring but before the dance-off can begin, Mahal cuts off Truth. Shanky tosses Truth, and Mahal tries to toss Styles. Mahal sneaks up and eliminates Shanky. Styles eliminates Mahal. T-Bar press slams Reggie onto the group of men eliminated on the floor to eliminate Reggie.

We go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, The Mysterios try to eliminate Riddle but he’s able to hang on. We’re shown Ciampa eliminating Ali during the break.

Ciampa delivers a lawbreaker to Riddle. Ciampa then tries to toss Styles but Styles hangs. He pulls Ciampa out to the ring apron and shoves him into the ring post to eliminate Ciampa. Rey misses a 619 on Miz, but Miz can’t eliminate him.

Dominik tries to clothesline Ziggler out of the ring, but Ziggler holds on and Dominik spills to the floor and its eliminated. Ziggler lifts Rey for a powerbomb but Rey holds onto the top rope. Miz goes after Rey but Rey pulls him over the top rope to the apron. Miz and Ziggler throw Rey from the ring apron into the barricade and Rey crashes to the floor. He is eliminated.

Ziggler and Miz try to eliminate Riddle but Riddle hangs on. T-Bar charges at Ricochet but Ricochet ducks and T-Bar tumbles to the apron. T-Bar grabs Ricochet by the throat and tosses him but Ricochet saves himself by landing on one of the ladders set up at ringside. Ricochet leaps back to the apron and headscissors T-Bar to the floor for the elimination.

We go to a commercial break.

