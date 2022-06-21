“WWE Raw” had some intrigue in the wake of the Vince McMahon allegations, and that showed up in the rating for last night’s episode. The 6/20 episode of “Raw” had an average viewership number of 1,986,000, which makes it the highest total viewership “Raw” has seen since April 4, the “Raw” after WrestleMania. The key demographic was not far behind either, as Monday’s episode garnered 709,000 in the 18-49 demographic, the highest it’s had since April 11 (0.54 P18-49 rating).

These numbers also mean that “Raw” received a 17% increase in total viewership from the previous week’s episode, and the 18-49 demographic saw a 27% boost from last week.

“Raw” drew these numbers despite stiff competition in the form of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game aired on ABC and came in at #1 for the night with a 1.20 P18-49 rating.

Following “Raw” was the third episode of this season’s “Miz & Mrs.” That program was watched by 578,000 viewers on average, and had an average viewership audience of 261,000 in the 18-49 demographic (0.20 P18-49 rating). This represents a 13% total viewership boost from last week’s two episodes and a hearty 41% in the 18-49 demo.

As far as the rankings go, “Raw” came in at #1 for cable originals in the 18-49 demographic. “Miz & Mrs.” came in at #7 in the same category.

“Raw” featured the unannounced appearance of Vince McMahon, who simply came out to promote the return of John Cena next week before leaping off a set of steel steps in a move that quickly became meme fodder. The show had also hyped the “return” of Elias as he sat on a coach next to his brother Ezekial. The two brothers reflected on the old days, much to Kevin Owens’ chagrin. Next week, Owens is set to face either Ezekial, Elias or their apparent other brother, Elrod.

