WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it.

Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.

When Owens returned to the backstage area, he challenged either Ezekiel, Elias, or whomever, maybe their younger brother Elrod, to a match on “Raw” next week. Just then, Ezekiel appeared out of nowhere to accept the challenge. Needless to say, Owens reacted frantically!

Elias appeared on “Raw Talk” after the show to address Owens’ challenge, as seen below.

“Here’s the thing with Kev,” Elias said. “It’s pretty obvious at this point that he’s lost his mind. He can’t tell night from day at this point. He thinks I’m Ezekiel, Ezekiel is me; he’s actually challenging other members of my family. The guy has lost his mind.”

Elias would also confirm that Ezekiel will be wrestling Owens next week.

EXCLUSIVE: After his smash concert, Elias is honored to be back in front of the @WWEUniverse and bets on @IAmNotEliasWWE to defeat @FightOwensFight. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Mo78zEHAae — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022

Several current and former wrestlers praised WWE for pulling off the entertaining segment, as seen below.

This is one of the greatest things going on in pro wrestling https://t.co/YePagr59Bz — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 21, 2022

Elias and Ezekiel are the internet's favorite brothers lol 😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z3rYbnOg8r — Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 21, 2022

KO: “I’m challenging him next week, I don’t care if it’s Elias, Ezekiel or his even younger brother that we haven’t met yet ElRod” 😂😂😂😂😂😂 CRYING 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/24418zkJ4E — Meli (@AnaMelissaJ15) June 21, 2022

The funniest thing about this Elias/Ezekiel storyline is how livid Kevin Owens is about it for no reason. Like, why does he care LMFAO 😂 — Dante 🌱 (@komasword) June 21, 2022

I AM SPORTS ENTERTAINED! Everything about having Ezekiel & Elias reunited was PERFECT.😂🤣 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Z5m2atomOq — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) June 21, 2022

WHAT DID I TELL YOU? ELIAS AND EZEKIEL ARE NOT THE SAME PERSON. THIS IS HISTORY. I LOVE SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bpQKJqAnb3 — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) June 21, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]