WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it.

Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.

When Owens returned to the backstage area, he challenged either Ezekiel, Elias, or whomever, maybe their younger brother Elrod, to a match on “Raw” next week. Just then, Ezekiel appeared out of nowhere to accept the challenge. Needless to say, Owens reacted frantically!

Elias appeared on “Raw Talk” after the show to address Owens’ challenge, as seen below.

“Here’s the thing with Kev,” Elias said. “It’s pretty obvious at this point that he’s lost his mind. He can’t tell night from day at this point. He thinks I’m Ezekiel, Ezekiel is me; he’s actually challenging other members of my family. The guy has lost his mind.”

Elias would also confirm that Ezekiel will be wrestling Owens next week.

Several current and former wrestlers praised WWE for pulling off the entertaining segment, as seen below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.