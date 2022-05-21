The repercussions of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE “Raw” during the show continue.

On the heels of pulling all of the Boss and Glow Connection’s merchandise from WWE Shop, the company has now removed each superstar’s Facebook pages. When you attempt to find them with the Facebook search bar, the official accounts for each woman are nowhere to be located.

A Twitter user also pointed out that the “Then. Now. Forever.” graphic that plays before each WWE show has been tweaked slightly to remove Banks and Naomi. The graphic moves at a rapid pace, but where Banks once was featured, Cody Rhodes is now displayed. Furthermore, where Naomi was once featured, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has taken her place.

Banks and Naomi’s WWE.com profiles are still posted as of this writing, but we will update you if anything changes in that regard.

Strangely enough, PWInsider notes that WWE was still selling Boss and Glow Connection t-shirts and Banks’ sunglasses at the merchandise stand at last night’s “SmackDown”. The show, taking place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, featured a segment that addressed the future of the Women’s Tag Team Titles following Banks and Naomi’s exit. A tournament will be held in the coming weeks that will determine who can claim the vacant Women’s Tag Titles as their own.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained silent since news broke of their abrupt exit from WWE “Raw”. ‘The Boss’ was spotted out a Steve Aoki concert last night, enjoying herself and flexing for a fan that also attended the show.

It’s been reported by a former WWE writer that both women have limited time remaining on their WWE contracts, and Naomi specifically was negotiating a new deal when this incident occurred. Banks’ contractual status is currently unknown, but she revealed back in 2019 that she had recently signed a contract extension.

Stay tuned for more developments on the Banks and Naomi story.

