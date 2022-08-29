WWE Raw Preview (8/29): Clash At The Castle Go-Home Show, Kurt Angle To Appear

This week's edition of "WWE SmackDown" has already been taped ahead of time, as the WWE crew will already be across the pond in Cardiff, Wales, this Friday preparing for the company's first major large-scale premium live event in the United Kingdom since 1992, meaning that WWE's final live main roster episode before Clash at the Castle will take place tonight in Pittsburgh, PA. And in addition to is regular programming WWE has a special treat prepared for the Steel City.

WWE Hall of Famer and native Pittsburgh son Kurt Angle will be making an appearance on "WWE Raw" tonight. While we don't know what Angle's role will be, the former "Raw" General Manager will be ready to receive a rapturous reception from his hometown fans. Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and honorary Bloodline member Sami Zayn will be making their way over from "SmackDown" — again, their roles on the show have not been specified, but they will likely be in town to further promote the huge WWE Undisputed Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre this Saturday, as well as Reigns' upcoming two-year championship celebration this Friday on "WWE SmackDown."

In addition to those appearances, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament will conclude, with the finals match being contested between the teams of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah and Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The tournament hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the organization, with Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons being ruled out via injury and replacement Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction succumbing to the same fate. Nevertheless, new champions will be crowned in Pittsburgh tonight. Lastly, after recent torment from The Miz and Ciampa, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will finally get his hands on The A-Lister in a one-on-one match.