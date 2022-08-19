Zoey Stark And Nikkita Lyons Comment On Being Removed From WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament

After weeks of expectation that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark would be teaming together in the tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, things took a turn this afternoon. Reports first emerged suggesting Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne would be replacing Lyons and Stark in the tournament, with Shawn Michaels eventually confirming the news, claiming Starks was dealing with an injury and Lyons was "medically unavailable."

Shortly after Michaels' announcement, Lyons quoted tweeted the WWE Hall of Famer to address the situation, while also sending a message to her replacements tonight.

"Everything happens for a reason," Lyons tweeted. "Zoey Stark, I got your back. Good luck tonight Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne."

Shortly after Lyons' tweet, Stark took to Twitter as well, confirming she had suffered an injury

"I'm down but not out," Stark tweeted. "I'm looking forward to getting another opportunity sometime in the future. Exactly what Nikkita said, everything happens for a reason."

It's believed that Stark suffered the injury this past Tuesday on "NXT Heatwave" when she unsuccessfully challenged Mandy Rose for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Stark had previously missed eight months after tearing both her ACL and her meniscus, an injury similar to one AEW star Kris Statlander recently suffered. There has been no information so far on how serious Stark's injury might be or how long she will have to be out. Similarly, there is no word on what Lyons is dealing with that would cause her to be "medically unavailable."