Zoey Stark gave an injury update that she tore her ACL and Meniscus, but had a successful surgery and is already rehabbing.

“Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic’s attack,” Zoey Stark wrote on social media. “Here’s the bad news for the ‘champs.’ Surgery went great and I’m already rehabbing. I’ll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight!”

NXT ran an injury angle earlier this month where Stark was found down in the locker room after an attack by NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

No word on when Stark could get back in the ring. Her most recent in-ring appearance was on the NXT: Halloween Havoc special in the Scareway to Hell Triple Threat Ladder Match that saw Dolin and Jayne win the straps over Starks and Io Shirai, plus the team of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

As mentioned by Stark, tonight’s NXT will feature Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Toxic Attraction attacked Shirai in the ring last week, which led to Catanzaro and Carter joining forces with the former tag champion.