Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network.

It was previously announced that Kay Lee Ray is “ready to rage” and will make her return to the show tonight. WWE has now announced that her opponent will be Sarray.

WWE has also announced Joe Gacy vs. Boa for tonight’s episode.

WWE wrote the following on Gacy vs. Boa, “Is Joe Gacy about to make his world a little bit better? The advocate of inclusivity is set to go one-on-one with Boa tonight on NXT 2.0, and it will be interesting to see how both Superstars head into this match. Coming off a victory against Grayson Waller last week, it seems Boa has a new level of focus, while Gacy continues to foster a bizarre kinship with the monstrous Harland. Who will emerge victorious tonight? Don’t miss it on NXT 2.0 live at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Boa vs. Joe Gacy

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray

* The Creed Brothers vs. Kushida and Ikemen Jiro

* Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter