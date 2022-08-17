Kris Statlander Provides Heartbreaking Update On Her Injury

Kris Statlander expects to miss at least six to eight months of action after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL.

In her first interview post-injury, Statlander touched upon how her knee landed awkwardly after she struck Sierra with a running kick on a recent episode of "AEW Dark."

"I did a big boot which I don't really do that often, but I decided to do it that day," Statlander recalled on AEW's Road to West Virginia YouTube special. "When I landed, my knee buckled on me. After getting an MRI, [it was revealed] I had a completely torn ACL. My lateral meniscus is torn, and there is lateral impaction fractures in my tibia and femoral heads, so tiny little cracks that are more of a bruise, but still [I] technically have a broken leg."

"I've had a similar injury with my left leg, so my good knee went bad," Statlander continued. "But what's weird is that with the first one, I was in so much pain and couldn't walk. But with this one, I didn't really have as much pain. It was uncomfortable at first but after about 24-36 hours, I was able to walk around on it fine. Little to no swelling. So, we were really hoping for the best, and it turned out to be the worse."

Despite the MRI revealing the worse possible outcome, Statlander is determined to bounce back "bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman" at some point in 2023.