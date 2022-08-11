AEW Announces Injury To Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander had been on absolute roll in recent months, notching seven consecutive wins since her loss to Ruby Soho on the May 27 edition of "AEW Rampage." Despite her previous unsuccessful attempts at capturing championship gold in AEW, the rising star seemed prime for a title run and appeared to be on a collision course with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill — Statlander and the recently-debuted Athena have been embroiled in a feud with Cargill's Baddies stable.

Statlander's ascension in the AEW women's division could be attributed, in large part, to her metamorphosis from her "Galaxy's Greatest Alien" character to the "More than a Woman" persona, a change that she felt was necessary. In an interview with Steel Chair Magazine, Statlander revealed that the change of was "100 percent" her own decision, noting that she "was never really being fully taken seriously" while portraying a wrestler who hailed from the Andromeda Galaxy. "I wasn't sure what was holding me back, maybe it was because I was too fun, too lovable, I guess, too goofy and easygoing," she said.

Whether it's a result of her new gimmick or not, the recent string of victories catapulted Statlander to the second position in AEW's women's division power rankings as of last week. However, in the latest rankings released August 10, Statlander had suddenly been bumped off the list altogether, prompting fans to wonder if she's dealing with an injury.