Kris Statlander Confirms Injury: 'I'm Sorry To Let You All Down Once Again'

While there were many things to like about the special "AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake" episode last night, one thing that wasn't popular was the announcement that Kris Statlander had suffered an injury to her knee, removing her from contention for the AEW Women's World Championship and AEW TBS Championship. Occurring arguably during the hottest run of her career, Statlander appeared to injure herself during a match against Sierra on "AEW Dark", landing awkwardly on her leg in the home stretch of the bout.

The question then became the seriousness of the injury. A report earlier Thursday morning revealed Statlander was on crutches backstage at "Dynamite" last night, and that sources in AEW felt her knee had been injured badly, though there wasn't any confirmation that she would miss time. That confirmation has now come, however, from Statlander herself, who took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to clairfy the bad news.