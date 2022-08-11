Backstage Injury Update On Kris Statlander

PWInsider confirmed Statlander's injury this morning in a new report, noting that the AEW star was seen on crutches backstage last night at the "Quake By The Lake" and "AEW Rampage" tapings Minneapolis, Minnesota. At this time, the belief is that Statlander badly injured her knee. For those taking a glass half full approach, however, it was noted that it has not 100% been confirmed how severe Statlander's injury is, and there is no word on how much time, if any, Statlander will miss.

Should she be forced to miss significant time, the injury couldn't be any worse for Statlander, as she had arguably been on the hottest run of her career. Along with ally Athena, Statlander had been targeting TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and was seen as a possible opponent for her or AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa at the upcoming AEW All Out PPV. It's believed Statlander was injured during a recent match on "AEW Dark," when she planted her leg awkwardly while hitting a big boot on opponent Sierra.