Backstage Injury Update On Kris Statlander
Since joining AEW in the fall of 2019, Kris Statlander has gone through quite a bit. She's been a part of the popular group Best Friends alongside Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Berretta, transitioned her alien character to a more realistic persona, and has received two high profile AEW Women's World Championship matches on PPV against Nyla Rose and Britt Baker.
Unfortunately, Statlander has also missed a decent chunk of in ring time due to injury. The AEW star had previously suffered a torn ACL in June of 2020, which kept her out nearly a year before her return in March 2021. It now appears the injury bug had gotten her again after AEW announced last night on "AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake" that she had suffered another injury. Today, a new report shed some more light on Statlander's situation, though it left just as many questions as it did answers.
How Long Will Kris Statlander Be Out For?
PWInsider confirmed Statlander's injury this morning in a new report, noting that the AEW star was seen on crutches backstage last night at the "Quake By The Lake" and "AEW Rampage" tapings Minneapolis, Minnesota. At this time, the belief is that Statlander badly injured her knee. For those taking a glass half full approach, however, it was noted that it has not 100% been confirmed how severe Statlander's injury is, and there is no word on how much time, if any, Statlander will miss.
Should she be forced to miss significant time, the injury couldn't be any worse for Statlander, as she had arguably been on the hottest run of her career. Along with ally Athena, Statlander had been targeting TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and was seen as a possible opponent for her or AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa at the upcoming AEW All Out PPV. It's believed Statlander was injured during a recent match on "AEW Dark," when she planted her leg awkwardly while hitting a big boot on opponent Sierra.