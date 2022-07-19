Ever since AEW Double or Nothing, Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dealing with the looming threat of Kris Statlander and Athena, who are both gunning for Cargill’s TBS Championship. Now, for the first time, Cargill will be getting in the ring with both of them, though neither they nor she will walk in alone.

On Tuesday afternoon, AEW announced a brand new trios match for tomorrow night’s episode of “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2.”

“Athena and Kris Statlander have been at war with TBS Champ Jade Cargill & The Baddies; now they have a trios partner up for the fight!” AEW tweeted. “Willow Nightingale teams with Stat + Athena vs. Jade/Kiera Hogan/Leila Grey LIVE on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest!”

.@AthenaPalmer_FG & @callmekrisstat have been at war with TBS Champ #JadeCargill & The Baddies; now they have a trios partner up for the fight! @willowwrestles teams with Stat + Athena vs. Jade/Kiera Hogan/Leila Grey

LIVE on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest!TOMORROW

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ovN1Yy2uNK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2022

While this will be the first time Cargill has wrestled either Athena or Statlander, it will be her second encounter with Nightingale, who she defeated to retain the TBS Championship on “AEW Rampage: Road Rager” last month. Shortly after, Athena and Statlander issued a challenge towards Cargill and the Baddies, naming Nightingale as a potential partner for the match.

“Rocking with a team I trust and have faith in,” Nightingale tweeted shortly after the announcement.

Rocking with a team I trust and have faith in🤘🏽✨💕 LET’S GOOOO https://t.co/CJVG7WUgJn — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) July 19, 2022

The match also comes at a time when there appears to be some turmoil within the Baddies. Grey, who was also defeated by Cargill in a TBS Championship match recently, has yet to be formally accepted into the Baddies by Cargill or Hogan after Stokely Hathaway announced her as an “Interim Baddie.” Grey has stepped in for an injured Red Velvet, who also voiced her displeasure at Grey’s inclusion on social media.

“AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2” will emulate out of Duluth, Georgia. In addition to the Baddies vs. Statlander, Athena and Nightingale, the show will also feature Brody King vs. Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club taking on Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) and Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere” match, with the Jericho Appreciation Society suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts