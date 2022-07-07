If AEW is allowed to have an Interim World Champion while CM Punk heals up from injury, why can’t the Baddie Section have an Interim Baddie? That’s the question Stokely Hathaway asked last night on “AEW Dynamite,” though the answer he received may have him rethinking things.

During the show, Hathaway and his clients Kiera Hogan and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill were interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Quickly taking control of the interview, Cargill questioned Hathaway about Leila Grey’s involvement in assisting the Baddies last week when they attacked Athena and Kris Statlander following Cargill’s successfull title defense over Grey. Despite the help, Cargill was noticeably disdainful towards Grey after the match.

Things didn’t get better this week when Hathaway promptly introduced Grey as an “Interim Baddie”, leading to both Cargill and Hogan snubbing a handshake attempt from Grey. Hathaway attempted to explain his reasoning for adding Grey, but Cargill was unimpressed, telling Hathaway it was “his ass” if Grey didn’t live up to expectations. By the time Cargill and Hogan had walked off, even Grey seemed upset with Hathaway, refusing to give him a fistbump when offered.

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill asking @StokelyHathaway what we were all thinking – Does @Miss_LeilaGrey have enough finesse for #TheBaddies? Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/N9XKzRTcxH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

Since she wasn’t outright rejected for the role by Cargill, however, Grey does appear to have secured the role of “Interim Baddie” while Red Velvet is out with an injury. Much like her teammates, Velvet isn’t thrilled with the news either.

“Interim Baddie?” Velvet tweeted out on Thursday morning, along with some crying emojis. “Ok!”

One way or another, Cargill, Hogan, Grey, and Hathaway will have to get this situation sorted sooner than later. While no match has been announced as of this writing, both Athena and Statlander have made clear that they want a match with the Baddies Section, and that they’ll be adding ally Willow Nightingale to the mix.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]