Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new AEW Interim World Champion at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

As noted, on the 6/3 episode of AEW “Rampage,” newly crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk announced that he had a foot injury. Due to his injury, AEW President Tony Khan decided to an Interim AEW World Championship Eliminator Series to crown a new Interim Champion.

To get to tonight’s match, Tanahashi had to defeat Hirooki Goto at NJPW’s Dominion event, while Moxley had to defeat Kyle O’Reilly on the 6/8 episode of “Dynamite.”

After AEW World Champion CM Punk is medically cleared to compete, Moxley will face CM Punk in an AEW World Championship Unification Match.

Moxley has held the AEW World Title before, his first run was from February 29, 2020, to December 2, 2020.

Below are highlights from the title match:

A match three years in the making is happening right now: @JonMoxley vs. @tananhashi1_100 at #ForbiddenDoor! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/WZRIvCUq13 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

.@tanahashi1_100 takes out a bloodied Moxley here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/o9Rfi9ZBiK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Full Results to AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door are available at this link here.

