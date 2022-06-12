Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NJPW Dominion coverage. Our live coverage starts at 1am ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will present NJPW Dominion on Sunday. The event will be headlined by Kazuchika Okada’s 5th defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, against “Switchblade” Jay White. Also on deck for tonight’s big show from Osaka is Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto for the right to wrestle Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Juice Robinson was stripped of the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship due to his recent treatment for appendicitis. Will Ospreay will face SANADA for the vacant championship.

Here is the announced card:

Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. The United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Ace Austin & Taiji Ishimori)

Toru Yano vs. Doc Gallows

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship Match: House of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

House of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) (c) vs. The United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) (c) vs. The United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) AEW Interim Champion Elimination Match (Winner Faces Jon Moxley At Forbidden Door): Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto KOPW 2022 10-Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Taichi

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Taichi NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Tama Tonga (c) vs. Karl Anderson

Tama Tonga (c) vs. Karl Anderson IWGP United States Championship Match: SANADA vs. Will Ospreay

SANADA vs. Will Ospreay IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Jay White

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]