New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the 28-man field for the 32nd G1 Climax on Sunday at their Dominion event. While there are many notable NJPW stars, there were a few surprises in the lineup.

NJPW STRONG standout and former-NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor will make his G1 Climax debut. Also making their tournament debut will be former-WWE NXT North American Champion Jonah, United Empire’s Aaron Henare, David Finlay, and Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweight El Phantasmo.

Some notable returns are shaking up the tournament, as All Elite Wrestling’s Lance Archer will compete in the tournament for the first time since 2019. Also Jay White will return to the G1 Climax for the first time since 2020.

This year’s tournament will be a round-robin format, with four blocks of 7 wrestlers competing against each other, with four advancing to the semi-finals, which will then be decided in the final match on August 18th. The winner will get to face the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Last year’s G1 Climax was won by Kazuchika Okada, who went on to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Here is the full list of competitors, the block lineups have not been announced as of yet.

-Kazuchika Okada

-Tama Tonga

-Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Tom Lawlor

-Jonah

-YOSHI-HASHI

-Hirooki Goto

-Toru Yano

-Tomohiro Ishii

-Jeff Cobb

-Great-O-Khan

-Will Ospreay

-Aaron Henare

-Shingo Takagi

-SANADA

-Tetsuya Naito

-Jay White

-EVIL

-KENTA

-Yujiro Takahashi

-Bad Luck Fale

-Chase Owens

-Juice Robinson

-Taichi

-Zack Sabre Jr.

-Lance Archer

-David Finlay

-El Phantasmo

The 32nd G1 Climax will take place from July 16th to August 18th. WrestlingINC.com will have full coverage of the entire tournament.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]