Tonight’s announced card:

– Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask) (c) vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo) vs. The Mega Coaches (Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

– Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano & Saya Kamitani in a Stardom exhibition match

– Chase Owens vs. Cima vs. Minoru Suzuki vs. Toru Yano in a Four-way match for the Provisional KOPW 2022 Trophy

– House of Torture (Evil, Yujiro Takahashi & Sho) (c) (w/ Dick Togo) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi & Yoh) for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

– Sanada vs. Great-O-Khan

– Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb

– KENTA (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi in a No DQ match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

– Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

