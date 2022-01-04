Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night One Viewing Party. The show comes live from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan as NJPW kick off their 50th anniversary year. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Tonight’s announced card:

– Pre-Show: New Japan Ranbo to determine the four participants for the Provisional KOPW 2022 Trophy on Night Two

– Yoh vs. Sho (with Dick Togo)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Mega Coaches (Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

– Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, & Bushi) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, & Jeff Cobb)

– Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA contested under Catch wrestling rules

– Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Evil (with Dick Togo) for the NEVER Openweight Championship

– Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) (with Miho Abe) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) for the IWGP Tag Team Championship

– El Desperado (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

– Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

The NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night One Pre-Show

– Chase Owens, Toru Yano, CIMA, and Minoru Suzuki advance to the Provisional KOPW 2022 Trophy match on Night Two in the New Japan Ranbo. The other participants were Aaron Henare, Kosei Fujita, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa, Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Taka Michinoku, Tomoaki Honma, Douki, Yuji Nagata, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Togi Makabe, Bad Luck Fale, and Tatsumi Fujinami.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night One

– Chris Charlton and Kevin Kelly are our commentators for the event via video link. Kevin Kelly is broadcasting live via the United States, whilst Chris Charlton is broadcasting from an undisclosed location in Tokyo.

Yoh vs. Sho w/ Dick Togo

