CM Punk has relinquished the AEW World Championship just five nights after capturing AEW’s top prize at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Punk appeared live on Friday’s “Rampage” to make the announcement.

“When I got here earlier today, I pulled up to the arena and every bone in my body was screaming at me to turn around and go home and go hug my wife and Larry [my dog],” Punk began. “And when I say every bone in my body, I mean even the broken ones. But my brain told me to stay, and my gut told me that everybody here live deserved an explanation – so here I am.

“Since I stepped foot here in All Elite Wrestling, I told you I would give you my all till the wheels fell off. I got good news and bad news. Which one do you want first?”

Punk continued, “The last thing I ever want to feel is that I’m letting any one of you down. The last thing I ever wanted to do was leave you feeling disappointed. So I hope thus far, I haven’t made you feel that way.

“I have loved every single second I’ve been in this ring, every single time I’ve been in this ring in front of all of you has been a gift I never thought I’d be able to experience again.”

Punk revealed he requires surgery to repair an injury.

“So, here’s the bad news – I’m injured and need surgery. A couple of things are broken. The biggest one is my heart because I love nothing more than to perform for all of you, and I wanted to go on one hell of a run. That’s the bad news.

“The good news is, I can still do all that. I told you I was going to go till the wheels fall off, and the wheels are still there, they haven’t fallen off. It’s just that one of them happens to be broken. I’ve come back from worse, I’ve felt better than I feel today, but I’m also here to tell you that I’ve felt a hell of a lot worse.”

Punk then referred to the situation as just “a bump in the road” before putting over AEW’s talented young roster. He added that he didn’t want to hold up the company and will relinquish the title. In conclusion, Punk promised to come back bigger, faster, stronger and hungrier than ever before. You can see the entire promo segment below.

Although CM Punk didn’t specify the nature of the injury, he had a noticeable limp during an off-camera segment with MJF earlier this week on “Dynamite.” It’s possible that he suffered the injury during a six-man tag team match where Punk & FTR defeated Max Caster & The Gunn Club. He was also not wearing one of his boots during a backstage photo with FTR.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the AEW World Championship.

Just a bump in the road for #AEW World Champion @CMPunk; he WILL be back! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/MNq1SuH9ql — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022

