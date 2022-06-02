CM Punk and FTR may differ in their preferred choice of beverages but are clearly on the same wavelength.

After notching up a victory over Max Caster & Gunn Club in the opening contest of Wednesday’s “Dynamite,” the AEW World Champion and ROH Tag Team Champions shared a few cold ones backstage, a photo of which Dax Harwood shared via Twitter.

Harwood acknowledged the fact that his ‘straight edge’ friend prefers a non-alcoholic beverage, with a caption that signified why the trio remains united in their differences. He also tagged WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in the tweet, seeing as he and Cash Wheeler were preparing to down Austin’s patented Broken Skull IPAs.

Austin has yet to respond to the tweet.

Incidentally, Punk also made a reference to being ‘straight edge’ during his earlier promo segment on “Dynamite.”

“You know I’ve never done drugs in my life but this is what I imagine it feels like,” Punk said after he and FTR put away Gunn Club & Caster.

For those who missed Wednesday’s show, Punk was confronted by New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi after he and FTR prevailed in their trios match. Tanahashi made it clear that he plans to challenge Punk at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, which would emanate from Punk’s hometown of Chicago on June 26.

Punk had previously named Tanahashi as one of his preferred dream opponents for the upcoming crossover event.

“I think [Kazuchika] Okada, [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, [Will] Ospreay, guys like that I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with,” Punk said at the post-Double or Nothing media scrum. “AEW talent — I always think number one with a bullet is going to be Bryan Danielson …”

It appears Punk and FTR are now aligned on AEW TV, confirming Punk’s earlier comments about pursuing the AEW Trios Titles along with his fellow Bret Hart devotees.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts