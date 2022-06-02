Tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” started off with a big match set up for AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door”.

Following a quick-paced trios match to kick off the night between CM Punk, Dax Harwood, & Cash Wheeler vs. Max Caster, and The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn), a big match was booked for AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door”.

When CM Punk said that he knew New Japan Pro Wrestling is in the house tonight, he told them to send the best challenge they’ve got. That was when Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared from the back and made it clear that he was the one who wanted Punk at the pay-per-view.

In the recent post-show media scrum after AEW “Double or Nothing”, Punk named Tanahashi as one of his top dream opponents for the show later this month.

“I think [Kazuchika] Okada, [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, [Will] Ospreay, guys like that I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with,” Punk said. “AEW talent — I always think number one with a bullet is going to be Bryan Danielson …”

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door was officially announced on the April 20 episode of AEW Dynamite. Over 11K tickets were sold via pre-sale in less than 40 minutes on May 5, with the rest of the tickets selling out during the general sale a day later.

The “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts