As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling will join forces for a supershow later this Summer. It will take place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago and will be called, “Forbidden Door”.

Presale tickets for the event went on sale this morning and it is reportedly an instant sell-out, as seen in the images from WrestleTix below. “Well over 20,000 people” were in the ticket queue at some point this morning, with the website letting people in slowly until all available tickets were sold. It took around 40 minutes until every ticket that could be purchased was snagged.

It is expected that a limited amount of tickets will become available when they are open to the general public on Friday, May 6, at 11 a.m. EST. The arena is currently set up to hold around 14,000 fans, but it is possible limited view seats become available or they try to expand the seating map.

An AEW/New Japan Supershow is just the latest step in the partnership between the two sides, which began in February of 2021 with some NJPW stars appearing on AEW programming. Since then, talents from both companies have worked together on New Japan Strong, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and other shows from both organizations.

AEW President and Founder, Tony Khan, recently explained in an interview that he will work closely with NJPW’s lead booker, Gedo, to build the event card. He promises dream matches that fans thought they’d never see at Forbidden Door.

“I certainly am going to work closely with Gedo in putting this card together,” Tony Khan said. “The two of us will have to decide who we can send from our respective companies, what the matches are gonna be, and we’ll make the best matches we can for the pro wrestling fans. They’re gonna be dream matches that people thought they’d never get to see.”

