New AEW World Champion CM Punk is already eyeing more hardware to add to his mantle.

Barely 24 hours after defeating Hangman Page for the richest prize in AEW, Punk declared via Twitter that he and FTR will pursue the rumored AEW Trios Titles.

Punk made his intentions known while responding to a post from a fan, who shared a photo of FTR and Punk celebrating together after Sunday’s Double or Nothing went off the air. The fan also floated the possibility of Punk and FTR going after the Trios belts.

In response, Punk wrote:

Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs.

Earlier this month, The Wrestling Observer confirmed that AEW has already created the Trios Titles, and it’s only a matter of when AEW President Tony Khan wishes to introduce them. The report added that a tournament to crown the inaugural champions is currently being held off because Khan wants the injured Kenny Omega and Young Bucks to be a part of it.

At the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Khan confirmed that he was waiting on Omega to return from injuries before announcing the tourney for the Trios titles.

“I am much more receptive to doing it when Kenny Omega is back,” Khan said back in March. “Because I think that is going to happen. And when Kenny Omega is back, I think the Trios division is that much stronger.”

Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs. https://t.co/6K3NKg55Wh — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 31, 2022

Hey guys. We’re doing alright. pic.twitter.com/rPgSHpUV4j — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 30, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]