With several hot trios as part of their roster like Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, & Wheeler Yuta), The Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly), and The Young Bucks with Kenny Omega, it makes sense that AEW would want to elevate the groups as champions.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that may become a reality soon. Trios Titles have been created for All Elite Wrestling, so now, it’s only a matter of when Tony wants to introduce them to AEW.

The tournament to decide the inaugural Trios Champions is currently being held off because Tony Khan wants Kenny Omega and The Bucks to be a part of it. Omega has been sidelined for months with a long list of injuries and is currently recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. Omega was also reportedly set to undergo surgery at the end of March to repair a sports hernia with that recovery expected to be around two months.

The AEW President has discussed the idea of trios titles in the past, most recently, at the post-AEW Revolution media scrum. During that interview, he further emphasized that he wants the former AEW World Champion back competing before he makes the big reveal.

“So, I definitely think it is something there is a lot of interest in, I have seen that. We have a lot of great trios here, I am very interested in it. I will be 100% honest with you, this is the most blunt answer I could give: I am much more receptive to doing it when Kenny Omega is back. Because I think that is going to happen,” he added. “And when Kenny Omega is back, I think the trios division is that much stronger.

“We could do a great tournament now, and have a great trios division, but I think he would make it that much stronger. I have so much respect for him and I think he was such a great World Champion for us. And I think we could have by far the best trios division that anybody could put together with how strong our roster is and how many trios are already together and have experience working together. I would love for Kenny Omega to be a part of it.”

