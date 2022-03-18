Kenny Omega is reportedly recovering from knee surgery, and has other operations planned.

Omega has been out of action since dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear back on November 13. It was reported then that Omega had been in pain for a while, working with injuries that included shoulder, knee and abdominal issues, among others. It was also noted at that point how AEW President Tony Khan told Omega to take as much time off as he needed.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Omega is recovering from the arthroscopic knee surgery, and that will take around ten weeks.

Omega is set to go back under the knife at the end of March to repair a sports hernia. That recovery will take around two months.

Besides the hernia surgery, Omega has other issues that he is planning on taking care of before he returns to action. There is currently no timeframe for his return.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Omega’s recent comments on his health and recovery. He originally hoped to be back in action by February, but noted that he was a little too optimistic. Now there is no timeframe for his return to the ring.

Stay tuned for more on Omega’s status and return to AEW.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]