Kenny Omega is currently out of action as he rehabilitates on a variety of injury problems. The AEW star had been working with a torn labrum in his shoulder. At the same time, he was also dealing with an abdominal hernia, and knee problems. Kenny Omega has also suffered vertigo in recent times, meaning the ring would spin at points for him.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the original plan for Kenny Omega’s comeback was for that to happen in March. However, the last he heard from the former AEW World Champion, that date is up in the air right now. The Cleaner is doing a lot in order to get himself healthy. He also tested positive for COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.

Omega was set for surgeries on his different injuries. That is why he has been out of action since dropping the AEW World Title. Tony Khan had told him to take off as much time as was needed, therefore he will not be back until everything is fully healed.

The Super Elite member recently spoke with Chris Dart of CBC.ca, about his own personal in-ring style. He admitted that there is a short shelf life for everything, as he spoke about pushing himself athletically.

“I recognized that we all break down,” he said. “There’s a very short shelf life to this sort of style. You burn the candle at both ends, and all you have to look back at on your body of work is that you pushed yourself athletically, right? Maybe you can pop in a tape, a DVD, a file or whatever at some point in time. Say, like, ‘Hey, guys, look, I used to do this back in the day.’ But for me, that wasn’t enough, I was dedicating everything to it.

“I had lost a lot in my personal life to wrestling, I wanted to make these connections both with the fans and my comrades [in] wrestling, right, my workmates. I didn’t want to do them a disservice by going through all of this mental preparation. This physical preparation, just to have a match that isn’t appreciated in the grand scheme of things.”

